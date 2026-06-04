Brazil lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for World Cup warm-up fixture

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 17:08

Brazil are still sweating over the fitness of Neymar as they round off their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Egypt in Ohio on Saturday.

The Selecao’s all-time leading goalscorer was recently diagnosed with a grade two calf injury that will keep him sidelined for "two to three weeks" and forced him to miss last weekend’s 6-2 friendly win over Panama.

Neymar will not be available to play against Egypt and he is facing a race against time to be ready for Brazil’s Group C opener against Morocco on June 13. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has no other fitness concerns at present.

The Italian used 22 different players for the victory over Panama, naming two completely different lineups for both halves, and he may be tempted to repeat this against Egypt.

PSG’s Champions League-winning captain Marquinhos and losing finalists Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal were not involved against Panama, but they reported for training earlier this week and are in contention to play on Saturday.

Marquinhos and Gabriel could form a partnership at centre-back either side of full-backs Wesley and Alex Sandro, protecting first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes may link up in centre-midfield, while Lucas Paqueta is a contender to operate in an advanced central role, unless Ancelotti decides to start with Barcelona’s Raphinha in that position.

Raphinha could also move out to the right flank as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior plays on the opposite wing, while Brentford’s Igor Thiago is set to battle with Matheus Cunha and Endrick for a start as the central striker.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago