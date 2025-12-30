Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'eyeing swoop' for Marcos Senesi replacement - but face Inter competition

By Ben Sully | 30 Dec 2025 17:15 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 17:15

Bournemouth have reportedly identified Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic as a potential replacement for Marcos Senesi.

Bournemouth lost two key centre-backs in the summer transfer window, selling Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

The Cherries are now bracing themselves for the departure of another important defender, with Senesi in the final year of his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Recent reports have suggested that Senesi has turned down multiple offers to sign a new deal with the south coast side, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of the Premier League from January.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth eyeing Muharemovic swoop

With Senesi likely to depart at the end of the season, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Bournemouth are considering a Serie A defender as his potential replacement.

The Cherries are showing a keen interest in Sassuolo's Muharemovic and are 'seriously' enquiring about a transfer for next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that Bournemouth's President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, has a strong relationship with Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali from his time working as Roma's sporting director.

However, Andoni Iraola's side are facing competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who will make an effort to bolster their backline next summer.

Inter could have the advantage over Bournemouth due to the 50% sell-on clause included in the transfer that saw Muhamerovic join Sassuolo from Juventus in the summer.

Juventus want to sign Inter midfielder David Frattesi and could waive their 50% sell-on for Muharemovic to help facilitate that pursuit.

© Imago / IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Who is Bournemouth's transfer target?

Muharemovic enjoyed a successful loan spell with Sassuolo last season, featuring in 28 Serie B games to help the club win promotion to the top flight.

The 22-year-old has since proven that he can play at the highest level in his 14 Serie A starts this season.

As per FBref, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international features in the top 10 for the most interceptions and clearances in Serie A this term.

Muharemovic may have built a reputation as one of Serie A's brightest young defenders, but he has also contributed at the opposite end of the pitch, having scored two goals in his last four matches, including a crucial equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.