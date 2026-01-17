Bournemouth lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League match after double attacking injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 16:28

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola must work around a double attacking fitness blow for Monday's Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Injury was added to insult for the Cherries in their FA Cup penalty-shootout loss to Newcastle United, as Enes Unal was withdrawn due to a groin problem, while David Brooks suffered a nasty ankle twist.

Unal is guaranteed to miss a couple of weeks, but Brooks has not been ruled out of the contest just yet; however, it would be a surprise to see the Wales international given the green light to appear at the Amex.

Also reeling from the loss of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, Iraola could instead deploy Alex Jimenez in a more attacking role, alongside Eli Junior Kroupi, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson up front.

The visitors may have Ryan Christie back from a knee concern, but his involvement is not guaranteed, so Alex Scott and Lewis Cook should continue as the double pivot.

Jimenez starting at right wing would allow the long-serving Adam Smith to hold his place at right-back, as part of a recognisable backline with Marcos Senesi, James Hill and Adrien Truffert.

Senesi is out of contract this summer and is being heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, but a January move is out of the question for the time being.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

