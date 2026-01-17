Brighton lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League match as Carlos Baleba decision made

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 16:23 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 16:29

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is available for selection for Monday's Premier League clash with Burnley, but the Cameroonian could be snubbed by Fabian Hurzeler.

The Manchester United-linked lynchpin has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but in his pre-game press conference, Hurzeler talked up the competition for places in his midfield in a stern warning to Baleba.

As a result, the Brighton boss could keep faith with the returning Pascal Gross - who has become a stalwart again since returning to the South Coast - and Yasin Ayari in his 4-2-3-1 formation.

Diego Gomez could therefore function in a more advanced role alongside Brajan Gruda, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter, in spite of Danny Welbeck's goal against Manchester United in the weekend's FA Cup win.

Hurzeler has spoken of the need to manage Welbeck's minutes carefully, so the ex-Arsenal striker could be rested from the first whistle, and the same goes for Jack Hinshelwood following back-to-back starts against Manchester City and Man Utd.

Instead, Joel Veltman could continue in the right-back slot, but it should otherwise be all change in defence, as Lewis Dunk, Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Maxim De Cuyper are reinstated.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this game