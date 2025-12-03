How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 11:44 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 00:29

Bournemouth and Chelsea continue their Premier League campaigns with a fixture on the South coast on Saturday afternoon.

Despite initially occupying a place in the top four of the Premier League table, Bournemouth have been dragged down into the bottom half of the standings in recent matches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's 3-1 defeat at Leeds United on Wednesday night left Enzo Maresca's side sitting in fourth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to follow Saturday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Chelsea kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 6 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Chelsea being played?

The 11,307-capacity Vitality Stadium will be the backdrop for this weekend's action.

Bournemouth had avoided defeat at the ground in Premier League fixtures until losing 1-0 to Everton on Tuesday night.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

This contest will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Likewise, the game is unavailable to stream live in the UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Fans can also catch Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:20pm for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's top-flight action.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Chelsea?

Despite their rapid start to the new campaign, Bournemouth are now battling for points that they hope will keep them out of a relegation battle.

However, the home record of Andoni Iraola's side deserves respect with 14 points having been accumulated from seven matches.

While there are 10 places separating the teams in the standings, Chelsea only hold a five-point advantage over their next opponents.

Although they lost at Leeds on Wednesday night, Chelsea remain with the third-best away record in the division, collecting 13 points from seven games.