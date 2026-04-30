Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Apr 2026 13:02

Bolton Wanderers will host Luton Town on the final day of the League One campaign with the visitors still aiming to finish in the playoffs to fight for a return to the Championship.

The hosts already know their place in the top six is guaranteed and will look to secure a victory in this game to build form and confidence going into the playoffs.

Match preview

Bolton enter this match sitting third in the table, meaning they are seeded the highest for the playoffs; however, this can all change depending how results in other games go on Saturday.

A win would ensure they finish third and theoretically give them the best path to reaching Wembley for the playoff final, so they have their fate in their own hands.

The Trotters are unbeaten in five league meetings with Luton (W3 D2) since a 0-2 defeat in November 1981.

Including the curtailed 2019-20 season, Bolton haven’t lost their final league game of the season in any of the last six campaigns (W3 D3) since a 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2018-19, so fans will be confident their side can get the job done.

© Imago

Luton enter this game outside the playoffs but know they must win if they are to earn a place in the top six, hoping that either Bradford City or Stevenage lose.

The Hatters have been in fine form in recent weeks, as they have been unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures across all competitions, putting them in a position to reach the playoffs when this looked incredibly unlikely.

This will be Luton’s first league visit to Bolton since a 0-0 draw in April 1995; they’ve lost just one of their last four trips there in the league.

Fans may be worried coming into this game due to the record on the final day of the season, as Luton have failed to win each of their last eight such matches since defeating Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in 2002.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W D L W D D

Luton Town League One form:

W W W D W W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Xavier Simons made a return to the Bolton squad last weekend against Bradford City, and he may finally find some minutes this weekend from the bench.

The Trotters will still be without Marcus Forss due to injury for this game; however, Jordi Osei-Tutu is free to return to action after serving his one-game suspension for being sent-off against Huddersfield Town.

Bolton will also be monitoring the fitness of Josh Sheehan, who went down injured in their last game but played until the final minutes of the game in which he was substituted.

Meanwhile, Luton will be without Shandon Baptiste and Tom Holmes and Elijah Adebayo, who all have long-term injuries.

The fitness of Hakeem Odoffin and Nigel Lonwijk, who went down with injuries during the game but were able to see out the match without being substituted.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Johnston, Forino, Toal, Christie; Sheehan, Rodrigues; Cissoko, McAtte, Cozier-Duberry; Kenny

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Naismith, Odoffin, Lonwijk, Jones; Walsh, van den Berg; Lawrence, Clark, Richards; Cole

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Luton Town

Both teams will be desperate to earn all three points, with Bolton looking to find form ahead of the playoffs while Luton are aiming to get into the top six. The Hatters are the form side, and they should secure all three points knowing they need to so they have a chance of returning to the Championship.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.