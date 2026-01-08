Preview: Real Oviedo vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 16:58

Real Betis will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Real Madrid when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Oviedo on Saturday.

The visitors, who lost 5-1 to Real Madrid last time out, are currently sixth in the La Liga table, while the home side are rock bottom of the division on 12 points.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have a record of two wins, six draws and 10 defeats from their 18 La Liga matches during the 2025-26 campaign, with 12 points leaving them bottom of the division, six points from the safety of 17th spot ahead of the next set of matches.

The Blues are back in La Liga for the first time since 2000-01, but they are facing a huge battle to stay in the division, and a lack of goals this season could cost them.

Indeed, Guillermo Almada's side have only managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in their 18 matches, which is comfortably the worst record in the division.

Real Oviedo have not managed to triumph in the league since the end of September, but they have actually drawn three of their last four in Spain's top flight, including their last two against Celta Vigo and Alaves.

The Blues have faced Real Betis on 60 previous occasions, boasting a record of 15 wins, 16 draws and 19 defeats, but this will be their first meeting for almost 26 years.

The last match between these two sides took place in February 2000, with the points shared in a 1-1 draw, but Real Betis have won three of their last four meetings.

Real Oviedo have not actually beaten Real Betis in the league since April 1991, so there is plenty on the line when the two teams lock horns on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side, as mentioned, suffered a 5-1 loss to Real Madrid last time out, with the result leaving them sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 28 points from their 18 matches courtesy of a record of seven wins, seven draws and four defeats.

The Seville outfit are two points ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo and 10 from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while they are still active in two cup competitions.

Indeed, Real Betis have progressed in the Copa del Rey, while Pellegrini's side are fourth in the overall Europa League table, picking up 14 points from their six matches during an impressive campaign to date.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DLDLDD

Real Betis La Liga form:

DWLDWL

Real Betis form (all competitions):

LWDWWL

Team News

Real Oviedo will be without the services of Alvaro Lemos and Nacho Vidal through injury, while Eric Bailly and Ovie Ejaria need to be assessed.

The home side will also be without the services of Federico Vinas following his red card against Alaves, so there could be a spot through the middle for Haissem Hassan.

There will also be another position in the final third of the field for Josip Brekalo.

As for Real Betis, Abde Ezzalzouli remains unavailable for selection due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, while Isco is also absent, having undergone an operation on his ankle.

Cucho Hernandez has been in impressive form for the Seville outfit this season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions in 22 appearances, and the 26-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Antony has been another strong performer, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 20 appearances, and the Brazilian will feature down the right.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Costas, Bailly, Alhassane; Sibo, Colombatto; Chaira, Reina, Brekalo; Hassan

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ruibal; Hernandez

We say: Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Betis

Real Oviedo have proven to be difficult to beat of late, and there is enough defensive strength in their squad to make this a tough match for Real Betis, but we are expecting the Seville outfit to secure all three points in Saturday's contest.