Preview: Real Betis vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 23:48 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 23:53

A place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals will be up for grabs when Real Betis welcome Elche to the Estadio La Cartuja on Wednesday.

Betis and Elche head into the last-16 tie on the back of 1-1 league draws against Real Oviedo and Valencia, respectively.

Match preview

Wednesday’s hosts are yet to hit their straps in 2026 after mustering just one point from their first two outings of the calendar year.

Manuel Pellegrini's side slumped to a heavy 5-1 away defeat against Real Madrid, before they required a late Giovani Lo Celso equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw from Saturday’s away clash against La Liga basement side Real Oviedo.

As a result of the draw, Betis have now won just one of their previous five La Liga matches (D2, L2), leaving the sixth-placed side five points adrift of Espanyol in fifth and only above Celta Vigo on goal difference.

Betis' league campaign will not get any easier with a home game against third-placed Villarreal coming up on Saturday, but first, they will look to keep their hopes alive of winning a fourth Copa del Rey.

Los Verdiblancos are competing in the last 16 for the fifth time in six seasons after seeing off Atletico Palma del Rio, Torrent and Real Murcia.

They should fancy their chances of progressing from Wednesday's tie, having won four of their previous six competitive home games (D1, L1), including an emphatic 4-0 victory in their most recent outing at La Cartuja.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Elche, meanwhile, are sitting in ninth place and six points adrift of Betis at the halfway stage of their first top-flight campaign since 2022-23.

Eder Sarabia's side have relied heavily on their home form this term, with 19 of their 23 points arriving at the familiar surroundings of the Estadio Martínez Valero.

Los Franjiverdes were denied their first away league win of the campaign in Saturday's away clash against Valencia, which saw Grady Diangana give away a costly penalty, just over 10 minutes after breaking the deadlock with his first Elche goal.

Pepelu converted from the spot to salvage a 1-1 draw and deny Elche their first competitive win at Mestalla since 1987.

Elche have at least enjoyed success on their travels in the Copa del Rey, beating Los Garres, Quintanar del Rey in extra time, and Eibar to reach the last 16 for a second successive season.

They are now aiming to reach the quarter-final stage for the first time since they finished runners-up in the 1968-69 competition - the closest they have got to lifting the prestigious trophy.

Real Betis Copa del Rey form:

W W W

Real Betis form (all competitions): W D W W L D Elche Copa del Rey form: W W W

Elche form (all competitions):

W L W W L D

Team News

© Imago

Betis striker Cucho Hernandez is set to miss three to four weeks after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday’s draw with Oviedo. Angel Ortiz and Junior Firpo also picked up injuries at the weekend, with the latter expected to be out of action for at least a month. Playmaker Isco remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Sofyan Amrabat and Abde Ezzalzouli are representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Elche are unable to call upon defender Hector Fort and forward Rafa Mir due to shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

Andre Silva will sit out a second consecutive game, while there is also doubt surrounding John Donald’s availability.

Centre-back Pedro Bigas is another injury concern after being forced off in the draw with Valencia due to a knee problem.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Adrian; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Gomez; Deossa, Altimira; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Bakambu

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Chust, Affengruber, Petrol; Nunez, Neto, Mendoza, Aguado, Pedrosa; Rodriguez, Boayar

We say: Real Betis 3-1 Elche

Betis may not be in the best vein of form, but they have fared well in recent home outings, and with Elche yet to beat a top-flight team on the road this season, we think the visitors will fall short in Wednesday's cup tie.