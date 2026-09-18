Preview: BB Erzurumspor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Samsunspor will be aiming to snap their run of three consecutive defeats when they go head to head with BB Erzurumspor in round six of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Having failed to win the last six matches between the two teams, Serkan Ozbalta’s side will look to finally get one over the visitors and secure back-to-back victories at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium.

Match preview

Barely a week after finally getting their first win of the season on the board, Erzurumspor were sent crashing back to earth last Friday when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Besiktas.

Besiktas turned in a dominant team display to dispatch Erzurumspor at Tupras Stadium, with Emirhan Topcu and Leandro Trossard netting first-half goals before Yakup Kirtay scored an 81st-minute own goal to sink the visitors.

Prior to that, Erzurumspor kicked off the new campaign with one point from the first three available, losing twice and claiming one draw, before a first-half strike from Eren Tozlun inspired a narrow 1-0 victory over Konyaspor at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium on September 5.

Having clinched the 1. Lig title last season to gain promotion to the top flight, Ozbalta’s men have struggled to impose themselves in the big leagues, with their lack of firepower at the attacking end of the pitch being the major sticking point.

With last weekend’s result, Erzurumspor have now failed to find the back of the net in three games this season, while they hold the joint-worst goal tally, having managed just two goals from their five matches so far.

Like the hosts, Samsunspor continue to struggle for results this season, with last Saturday’s 5-1 hammering against Corum at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium joining a trail of forgettable performances.

Jesus Ramirez and Logi Thomasson scored for either side in the opening five minutes, but a brace from Cengiz Under put the visitors in a commanding half-time lead before Alexandros Kyziridis struck in the 69th minute and Ramirez added his second of the game to cap off a stunning attacking display.

After picking up four points from the first two matches, playing out a 3-3 stalemate with Goztepe on August 17 before claiming a 2-1 victory over Caykur Rizespor at the Caykur Didi Stadium on August 22, Samsunspor have now lost three games on the trot against Fenerbahce, Kocaelispor and Corum.

Having secured five wins from their final six games last season, Thorsten Fink’s men have been unable to maintain the momentum that saw them finish seventh last term, as the Red Lightning sit 15th in the Super Lig standings, level on points with 16th-placed Erzurumspor.

Now aiming to stop the rot and kickstart an upturn in form this weekend, Samsunspor will take encouragement from recent results against this weekend's hosts, having gone unbeaten in their previous six encounters, claiming three wins and three draws since September 2017.

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Barring any late fitness concerns, Erzurumspor head into this weekend’s matchup with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Ozbalta the luxury of a full house to choose from.

Thirty-five-year-old striker Tozlu has netted Erzurumspor’s two goals this season and should spearhead the attack once again, while we expect to see an unchanged back five of Amar Gerxhaliu, Mustafa Yumlu, Nihad Mujakic, Orhan Ovacikli and Georgian full-back Guram Giorbelidze.

Meanwhile, Samsunspor remain without several players down the spine of the team, including the midfield trio of Afonso Sousa, Tanguy Coulibaly and Jaures Assoumou, who continue their spells on the sidelines.

Fatih Kaya has missed the last two games since coming off injured against Fenerbahce on August 30 and the German striker is also out of contention for the visitors, while Elayis Tavsan is recuperating from a muscle problem.

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Gerxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic, Ovacikli, Giorbelidze; Cardoso, Owusu, Baiye, Rodriguez; Tozlu

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Erakovic, Guarino, Tomasson; Yuksel, Onur; Jarju, Kayan, Kilinc; Mouandilmadji

We say: BB Erzurumspor 0-2 Samsunspor

Erzurumspor and Samsunspor have endured a challenging start to the new season and will be keen to kickstart their turnaround this weekend, and this makes for an exciting watch at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium.

However, Samsunspor boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper, and given Erzurumspor’s woes in front of goal, we are backing Fink’s men to come away with a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.