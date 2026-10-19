Bayern Munich transfer news: After Dani Olmo, Bayern target another Barcelona player

Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting another important Barcelona player after Dani Olmo. The latest trend in the saga has been revealed.

For several weeks, rumours have been mounting over Bayern Munich’s interest in Olmo. The Bavarian club are said to want the Barcelona attacking midfielder and to be ready to make a £76.5m (€90m) offer in the January transfer window.

For his part, the Spanish world champion has responded to that interest and wants to stay in Catalonia.

Bayern Munich interested in Gerard Martin

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

He wants to establish himself as a starter at Barcelona and is not considering leaving the Spanish champions in the near future.

In any case, Bayern Munich have another target in Hansi Flick’s squad. According to Fussball News, the Bundesliga leaders are closely following the progress of Gerard Martin.

The Spain defender, a left-back by trade, has established himself as a starter in the heart of the Catalan defence this season. Flick regularly pairs him with Pau Cubarsi. As a result, the 24-year-old has played nine games this term, eight of them as a starter.

Hansi Flick determined to keep Gerard Martin

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

His versatility and performances are reportedly attracting other major European clubs, such as Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the same source.

However, a transfer for Martin in the near future appears unlikely. Indeed, Barcelona have launched a push to extend the contract of their makeshift centre-back.

Flick likes his profile and is therefore said to be opposed to his departure, while the board is reportedly of the same opinion.

According to the latest reports in the Spanish press, the former Spain Under-21 international, who does not want to leave Catalonia, is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Catalan club until 2030 or 2031, along with a pay rise.