Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal predictions: "A step too far" for the Gunners in Champions League blockbuster?

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will lock horns in a standout Champions League fixture on Wednesday night, with the two teams set to collide in the league stage.

Both are considered to be among the favourites for the prize this season.

Bayern have four points to show from their first two matches in this season's league stage, while Arsenal have gathered six points from two games.

Two of the best teams in European football will go to battle on Wednesday night, and here Sports Mole's writers deliver their verdicts for the Champions League fixture at the famous Allianz Arena.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Draw

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Gone are the days when Arsenal would roll over at the Allianz Arena, and Mikel Arteta's men were full value for their home win over Bayern Munich a little under 12 months ago, but a repeat of such a statement success is surely a step too far.

The Gunners failed to score in the first half of a Premier League or Champions League game for the sixth match running against Nottingham Forest and needed a large slice of luck to even come away with all of the spoils, highlighting ongoing issues for an Arsenal attack that has been weakened since the season started.

However, Bayern cannot match up to Arsenal defensively, having kept just one clean sheet in their last five games, while Michael Olise's suspension deprives them of a man who has tallied nine goals and five assists in just 10 games this season.

Vincent Kompany's side should still find a way through, but Arsenal are capable of capitalising on the hosts' defensive lapses to snatch a praiseworthy point.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Bayern

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This has the makings of a real Champions League classic, and I fancy Bayern to inflict a second defeat of the season on an Arsenal side that are not currently in full flow.

Bayern were excellent against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last time out, scoring six times, and I fancy them to cause Arsenal a lot of problems on Wednesday night.

Arsenal can harm Bayern down the other end, and I am fully expecting the Gunners to find the back of the net, but a narrow win for the Bundesliga giants could be on the cards.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Bayern

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Two of the favourites to win this season’s Champions League butt heads in Munich for one of the standout ties on matchday three – hopefully this contest will live up to the hype!

Arsenal have won each of their last 14 League Phase matches and they beat Bayern 3-1 at the Emirates in November last year, so Mikel Arteta's men will carry plenty of belief that they can secure a positive result.

However, Arsenal's stingy defence was troubled by a free-scoring Brighton outfit not that long ago and Bayern certainly have the attacking credentials to trouble the Gunners once again, even without suspended star Michael Olise.

Bayern’s historic home record in Europe - unbeaten in 39 consecutive home group/League Phase matches - bodes well for Vincent Kompany’s side, and with ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane firing on all cylinders, the German giants may just edge to a narrow win on this occasion.