Joao Cancelo to Barcelona: Catalan giants make 'official' bid to hijack Inter's move for Al-Hilal defender

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 19:16

Barcelona have reportedly submitted 'official' loan bid to recruit Inter Milan-linked Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal.

Cancelo previously spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, contributing four goals and five assists across 42 appearances with the Catalan giants.

The Portugal international was subsequently sold to Al-Hilal in 2024, signing a contract with the Saudi Pro League side until the summer of 2027.

However, he is currently looking for a way out of Al-Hilal after growing unhappy with life under former Inter boss Simone Inzaghi.

Barcelona make bid for Cancelo return

Cancelo has struggled with a hamstring injury in the first half of the campaign and is now set to be excluded from Al-Hilal's foreign player list for the second half of the season.

Inter have are willing to offer Cancelo a way out of Al-Hilal, having already reached a verbal agreement with the Saudi Arabian club.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are making an effort to hijack Inter's bid for the Portuguese defender.

The update claims that the Blaugrana have sent an 'initial' loan proposal, which would see them cover a 'small part' of the player's salary.

Barcelona remain in negotiations with Al-Hilal as they look to strike an agreement that would see Cancelo return to the club for a second spell.

Do Barcelona need to sign Cancelo?

Cancelo proved during his first spell with Barcelona that he is comfortable playing as a full-back on either side of the defence.

The Blaugrana appear to have no need for a new left-back, with Hansi Flick able to call upon Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin.

Jules Kounde is also regarded as the club's first-choice right-back, although there is a lack of depth on the right side of defence.

With that said, Barcelona may view Cancelo's potential signing as a solution to their centre-back issues, with the club light on numbers in central defence following Inigo Martinez's summer exit and Andreas Christensen's significant knee injury.

The Blaugrana could look to play Cancelo at right-back and move Kounde across to central defence to play alongside Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo.