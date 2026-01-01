Joao Cancelo: Portuguese full-back ‘unhappy at Al-Hilal’ as Barcelona prepare January move

By Daniel Haidar | 01 Jan 2026 19:13

Joao Cancelo is unlikely to remain at Al-Hilal beyond this season, according to reports in the European press. The Portuguese full-back is understood to be unhappy under the management of Simone Inzaghi and has joined a growing list of players seeking to leave the Saudi club, with Barcelona expressing interest in re-signing him.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Cancelo has indicated his desire to depart Al-Hilal in recent days. The right-back has struggled with physical problems throughout this season and has featured in just two Saudi Pro Leaguematches. Inzaghi has subsequently indicated that he will not register the player on the club's foreign player list for the second half of the campaign.

Saudi Pro League regulations permit the registration of up to 10 foreign players in a squad, with two of those places reserved exclusively for players aged 21 or under. Al-Hilal currently have 11 foreign-born players in their squad, necessitating a reduction.

Since joining Al-Hilal in 2024, Cancelo has a contract until 2027, but his desire to leave Saudi Arabia has sparked interest from Barcelona in bringing him back to Camp Nou. During the 2023-24 season, he represented the club on loan from Manchester City. Financial constraints, however, prevented the Catalan giants from securing his permanent signature.

Cancelo's potential arrival comes at a time when Hansi Flick's defensive line is suffering from repeated setbacks. Ronald Araujo has stepped away to focus on his mental health, while Andreas Christensen is sidelined with a knee injury, leaving Barcelona short of defensive options. The Portuguese defender could provide valuable reinforcement in this scenario.

At 31 years of age, a move to Barcelona would also benefit Cancelo in securing regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Portugal. If he remains at Al-Hilal and is not registered for the Saudi Pro League, he would only be eligible to represent the team in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Hilal suffering from departures this season

Cancelo is not the first player to express a desire to leave Al-Hilal. Earlier this year, Marcos Leonardo came close to joining Sao Paulo, but Inzaghi's wish to retain the Brazilian in the squad complicated negotiations.

Renan Lodi, meanwhile, was offered to several clubs in Brazilian football after being left off the Saudi Pro Leagueregistration list. The left-back ultimately reached an agreement with Atletico Mineiro and will represent the club during the 2026 season.

Malcom, who was teammates with Neymar during the number 10's time at the club, remains one of the survivors from that squad, despite interest over recent years - including from Brazilian clubs. Aleksandar Mitrovic, who also played alongside the Brazilians, left Al-Hilal to join a club in Qatar this year.

This article was originally published on Trivela.