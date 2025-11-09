Barcelona sporting director Deco confirms his side's plans for the January transfer window as Marcus Rashford learns one answer about his future.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed his side's plans for the January transfer window as they chase down Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Hansi Flick's side are at risk of losing their Spanish top-flight crown in the current season, sitting six points behind Los Blancos in the table, albeit with a game in hand.

La Blaugrana can close the gap on Xabi Alonso's side by beating Celta Vigo on Sunday evening, but they are guaranteed to go into the international break off the top of the standings.

The reigning champions did not dive deep into their warchest to fund their 2025-26 squad, only making three new signings for a total cost of £24.2m.

Joan Garcia was the most expensive acquisition at £22m, while Roony Bardghji arrived from Copenhagen for as little as £2.2m, and Marcus Rashford was signed on loan from Manchester United.

The latter has made his mark in Spain with six goals and seven assists from 15 matches in all tournaments, and Barcelona have the option to sign him permanently for around £26m in 2026.

Barcelona chief confirms no signings likely in January transfer window

Rashford is known to be keen to leave Man United permanently and would jump at the chance to stay at Barcelona, but the Catalan side have not yet decided whether to activate their permanent clause.

However, sporting director Deco has confirmed that the England international will not be signed permanently in the January transfer window, when he does not expect his side to bring in any new faces.

The ex-Portugal playmaker was asked about potential winter arrivals during an event as Barca's recent Camp Nou open training session, to which he responded: "If we are doing well and there are no surprises, I don't think it's necessary.

"We know exactly where we can improve and the difficulties we face. Last season, we also went through some difficult moments and we were able to overcome them."

Rashford has benefitted from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's injury woes to consistently impress for Barcelona, and the Red Devils is expected to make the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Which players could leave Barcelona in 2026?

Barcelona may not be planning any new acquisitions for the winter window, but mid-season exits cannot be ruled out, especially in a World Cup year when game time is of paramount importance to every player.

Centre-back Ronald Araujo is one to watch for the January market, as the Uruguay international has fallen behind Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi in the pecking order, only starting six La Liga games in 2025-26.

Spanish playmaker Dani Olmo is also one to watch, as his in-form compatriot Fermin Lopez is currently preferred by Flick in the number 10 slot.

Robert Lewandowski will be going nowhere in January, but the Poland striker's future beyond the end of the season remains unclear, as he recently attested to in an interview.