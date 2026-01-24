Barcelona injury news: Hansi Flick delivers Gavi update as midfielder 'closes in' on timely return

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:04

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has insisted that Gavi's return from injury will not be rushed, with the club being cautious when it comes to the Spain international.

Gavi has only made two appearances for Barcelona this season, having suffered a severe knee injury during the La Liga clash with Levante on August 23.

The 21-year-old underwent a knee operation at the end of September, but it is understood that he is now in the final stages of his recovery process.

According to Marca, Gavi could be back training alongside his teammates within the next 10 days, allowing him to return to competitive action in February.

However, Flick has insisted that the Spaniard's return will not be rushed.

Gavi is on the verge of returning from a long-term knee injury

“I see him almost every day. He’s training and improving a lot. The most important thing for him is to stay calm and take it step by step," Flick told reporters.

“There’s no need to rush things. He has a long career ahead of him and there’s no need to hurry. If he comes back in February, we’ll be happy, but for me the important thing is that he comes back fit.”

Gavi's return is a major boost for Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit challenging on three fronts in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while they are bidding to reach the knockout round of the Champions League.

Wednesday's 4-2 success over Slavia Prague left Barcelona in ninth spot in the Champions League table, level on points with the three teams directly above them.

Which Barcelona players are currently injured?

Barcelona, who are also in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, are currently without the services of four players through injury, with Gavi joined on the sidelines by Pedri, Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen.

Christensen is a long-term absentee with a severe knee injury, while Pedri and Torres are expected to be on the sidelines for the next four weeks and one week respectively.