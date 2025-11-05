Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says that he is "calm" regarding his future, with a final decision on his contract situation yet to be made.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he is "calm" regarding his future, with the Poland international's contract at Camp Nou due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 37-year-old has scored 105 goals and registered 20 assists in 157 appearances for the Catalan giants since making the move from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, including 42 goals in all competitions last term.

However, Lewandowski has struggled with injury problems in the opening months of this season, restricting him to just 10 appearances, and he has found the back of the net on four occasions.

Barcelona are allegedly not planning to offer the experienced striker a new contract, meaning that he could be on the lookout for a new club at the end of the current season.

However, Lewandowski has said that he is "calm" when it comes to his future, with the forward currently focusing on the upcoming matches for Barcelona and Poland.

“Regarding my future, I’m calm, it’s not the important moment, there are important things now, the team and my national team. I’m focused on doing my best to win matches and titles," he told reporters.

“First, I’m not in a hurry. In the end, the most important thing will be how I feel once the season is over. I’ll have to see what to do with my life, but right now I’m focused on scoring goals and winning titles with the team.”

Lewandowski also revealed that he feels "good" after recovering from his latest injury issue, with the striker appearing off the bench against Elche at the weekend following a spell on the sidelines.

"I feel good after the injury, physically I feel very good. I already played with the team three days ago, and for me, the most important thing is how I can help the team win," he said.

“At the end of the season, I had some problems, but now I’m fine. When you have a lot of games in a season, it’s important to be at your best at the end. I’ve had two injuries, but I’ve been working really well in the last two weeks, and now I’m at a high level.

“I’ve lost a lot of playing time this season, and going with the national team helped me a lot. The plan I’ve followed has been special for me.

“With the experience of the coaches, they’ve told me what the best work is for me, and I’m very happy with the work done. I feel very good, and I hope to be able to play at a high level until the end of the season.

“It doesn’t matter how you start the season, but how you finish it.”

Lewandowski is expected to have offers on the table from a number of Saudi Pro League clubs next summer, while Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also among the clubs to be linked with his services.

The striker is currently with the Barcelona squad preparing for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Club Brugge.