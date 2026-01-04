Barcelona 'in front row' for 64-goal striker transfer amid Robert Lewandowski contract uncertainty

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 17:28 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 18:12

Barcelona are reportedly at the head of the queue to sign a former Arsenal striker target as they continue to plan for life without Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich and Poland legend Lewandowski is now in the final six months of his contract with the La Liga giants, meaning that he can enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs whenever he pleases.

Talk of Lewandowski joining Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next summer has been shot down, but the 37-year-old's future beyond the end of the season remains clouded in uncertainty.

Barcelona can trigger a performance option to prolong Lewandowski's stay by another season, and the striker has managed a respectable goals and assists total in a disrupted season.

From 14 matches in La Liga, Lewandowski has had a direct hand in 11 goals - nine of his own and two assists -and one of those strikes came in Saturday's 2-0 win over Catalan derby rivals Espanyol.

The Poland international is without a goal or assist in five Champions League appearances, though, and he has also started just seven La Liga matches for Hansi Flick's side in 2025-26.

Barcelona leading race for Dusan Vlahovic transfer?

© Imago

As Barcelona make contingency plans in case of Lewandowski's departure, Gazzetta claims that La Blaugrana are 'in the front row' for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who could also become a free agent at the end of June.

The Serbian's next career move has been clouded in uncertainty for several months now, but all the signs are pointing towards Juventus parting ways with the former Fiorentina forward at the end of the season.

Barcelona have supposedly been in touch with Vlahovic's representatives 'several times' already, and they are willing to keep the 25-year-old on the same €12m (£10.5m) yearly wage that he currently earns at the Allianz Stadium.

Vlahovic was considered one of the hottest attacking properties in Europe when he left Fiorentina for Juventus midway through the 2021-22 season, in a transaction that cost the Old Lady a whopping €83.5m (£72.8m).

The 25-year-old has enjoyed several productive spells in black and white, registering 64 strikes and 16 assists in 162 appearances, but the consensus is that he failed to hit the spectacular heights expected of him.

This season, Vlahovic has managed just six goals and two helpers from 17 matches in all tournaments, and he has been sidelined since the end of November due to an adductor injury.

Which two clubs will rival Barcelona for Dusan Vlahovic?

© Imago

Heavily linked with Arsenal in 2022 before heading to Turin, Vlahovic is not expected to earn a shot at Premier League football for the 2026-27 season, but he is still said to be on the radar of three European heavyweights.

As well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are waiting in the wings; the former are not expected to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea permanently, while Christopher Nkunku could depart Milan for Fenerbahce this month.

Milan possess two key advantages in a familiar league and head coach in Massimiliano Allegri, but Vlahovic is understood to prefer a move to Camp Nou when he embarks on a new adventure next summer.