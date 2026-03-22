Marcus Rashford transfer news: Hansi Flick addresses Barcelona future and possible Manchester United return

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Mar 2026 05:05 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 05:06

Hansi Flick has admitted that the club are yet to determine their final stance on Barcelona Rashford’s future at Barcelona.

The England international joined the La Liga giants on a season-long loan last summer after being allowed to depart Manchester United to rediscover his best form.

Rashford has enjoyed a productive spell in Catalonia, contributing 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions to help Flick’s side maintain their domestic and European ambitions.

However, a recent reduction in first-team minutes has led to significant questions regarding whether the Spanish club will trigger their fixed purchase option.

Flick 'unsure' over permanent Rashford deal after recent benchings

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 28-year-old has started only once in the side's last seven fixtures, frequently appearing as a substitute during recent victories over Sevilla and Newcastle United.

Flick suggested in a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match vs Rayo Vallecano that while the forward offers undeniable quality, a decision on his permanent stay will only be made following the conclusion of the campaign.

"We need everyone until the end, and we don't know what will happen after that," said Flick via the Manchester Evening News. "There's time. There's a World Cup.

“I believe in my players. Cancelo, Rashford… they give us quality. And the rest, too. We’ll talk at the end and see what happens. Now is not the time to say ‘I want this one, I don’t want that one.’ Anything can happen.”

Barcelona currently hold a £26m option to buy the forward, but the manager's non-committal comments have sparked speculation that a move may not be straightforward.

Rashford future: United 'target' £50m windfall if Barcelona decline buy option

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Red Devils are understood to be open to reintegrating Rashford if a permanent agreement with Barcelona fails to materialise this summer.

While re-elected president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen on exploring a second loan deal, the Red Devils are believed to be resistant to any further temporary arrangements.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are said to be confident that the player's resurgent form in Spain has increased his market value to approximately £50m, nearly double the current release clause.

Consequently, United are prepared to sell the striker to the highest bidder during the off-season to provide vital funds for their own squad overhaul.