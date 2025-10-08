Barcelona sporting director Deco expects Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia to soon sign new contracts at Camp Nou.

De Jong and Garcia only have deals with the La Liga champions until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, so as it stands, both can negotiate pre-contracts with foreign clubs in January.

However, the pair are regarded as key players by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, so it would be a shock if either were allowed to leave, particularly on free transfers.

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona are nearing a contract agreement with De Jong, and Deco has now confirmed that "only small details" need to be addressed before an announcement can be made.

"We have been talking with Frenkie for a while. He had personal changes with his agents, and we waited for that to be resolved," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

De Jong, Garcia in line for new contracts at Barcelona

“He has always been clear with us that this matter has nothing to do with money. We are in the final stages, with only small details remaining. We will renew with him as soon as possible."

When asked about Garcia, Deco said: “The idea is to continue with him as long as he wants and understands the club’s vision, and this is a fact – of course, with negotiations, because every player has agents, and we have those who represent the club’s interests.

"The interest is mutual: we are happy with Eric. For me, he is an example of overcoming adversity; he left here amidst criticism, turned everything around and is establishing himself as an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“A young player, 24 or 25 years old, we are happy and want to renew his contract. We are talking, and the renewal will happen at the right time."

How have De Jong, Garcia performed for Barcelona this season?

De Jong has again been a vital player in the middle of the Barcelona midfield, making eight appearances and providing one assist in the process.

There has been speculation surrounding the Dutchman's future in recent years, but he is always believed to have been keen to sign a new contract at Camp Nou.

Garcia, meanwhile, has made 10 appearances this season, scoring once, with the Spaniard proving to be a vital player under Flick this term despite the competition for spots at the back.

The 24-year-old has been used across the backline this season, featuring at right-back, left-back and in the middle of the defence, and his versatility has proven to be crucial for the Catalan club.