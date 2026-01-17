Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'join race' for Barcelona teenager as release clause emerges

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jan 2026 06:29

Chelsea have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Barcelona teenager Dro Fernandez.

Fernandez turned 18 on January 12 and is believed to have informed the club of his decision to depart the Spanish giants.

The news is said to have caused internal frustration, given the fact that Fernandez is one of their promising academy graduates.

Despite the positive atmosphere surrounding the first team, who are four points clear of rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table, they have struggled to finalise contract extensions for several emerging talents produced at La Masia.

With the January transfer window reaching its midway point, the club are now believed to be braced for the loss of the highly-rated player.

This unexpected development is said to have alerted several of the most powerful clubs in European football, who are seeking to exploit a bargain release clause.

Chelsea and Manchester City 'join race' for Dro Fernandez

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as lead contenders to sign Barcelona sensation Dro Fernandez.

The 18-year-old reportedly informed the club of his intention to leave the club on Friday morning by triggering the €6m (£5.2m) release clause in his contract.

Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be firmly in the race for the midfielder who has caught the eye during his breakthrough campaign in Spain.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Dortmund are three of the contenders for Barcelona attacker Dro Fernández. Other top European clubs also in the mix, including from France.



18-year-old has a €6m release clause, as @monfortcarlos called and is expected to leave Barcelona this month. pic.twitter.com/FTxzf7QQAE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the youngster, with the low valuation of the clause anticipated to create a possible bidding war among clubs looking to secure one of the continent's most highly rated creative talents.

Flick left 'disappointed' as Fernandez nears Barca exit

The impending departure of Fernandez has reportedly left Hansi Flick unhappy, given the significant trust he has placed in the teenager since the pre-season tour.

The playmaker has made five senior appearances this term and provided an assist during his Champions League debut against Olympiacos in October.

Director of football Deco had been attempting to negotiate a new long-term deal to increase the buyout figure, but the operation was not completed before the player reached his legal age.

Fernandez is believed to be seeking a move to a project where he can guarantee more regular first-team minutes away from the intense competition at the Spotify Camp Nou.