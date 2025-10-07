Barca star faces pressure amid criticism of decline

A report claims Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is no longer impressed with Dani Olmo's ability to connect the midfield and striker in recent games.

Dani Olmo’s future at Barcelona is reportedly in doubt following the Spain international’s sluggish start to the season.

The midfielder’s recent performance in Barca’s 4-1 loss at Sevilla was criticised and considered unusual for a player who had previously excelled both offensively and defensively.

However, one goal and two assists in eight league appearances fall far short of what Hansi Flick is expected to get from the Spanish attacking midfielder.

Such a dip in form comes at a challenging time for Barcelona, who have lost their lead in La Liga to fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana’s recent league defeat before the international break, following a disappointing Champions League loss to a weakened Paris Saint-Germain side, has brought Olmo’s dip in form under increased scrutiny.

Flick's expectations of Olmo at Barcelona

According to Fichajes, Flick was previously impressed with how Olmo was skilled at moving between the lines and acting as a link to the striker, offering both goal threats and vision; however, in recent games, he has received criticism for not being involved in key moments.

The report states that the 27-year-old was described as insignificant in the defeat by Sevilla, neither forging partnerships nor attempting to break defensive lines.

This is said to have raised concerns for Flick, who has always publicly supported his talent, calling him the most brilliant player in the squad for that attacking zone.

Nonetheless, that faith now appears to conflict with the player's recent struggles, and continued difficulties after the October break could bring even more pressure for the former RB Leipzig player.

Has Olmo really been that poor for Barcelona this season?

Considering statistics from Fbref, Olmo's passing metrics and chance creation reveal interesting figures.

Although from a small sample size, the Spain international is averaging 0.37 assists per 90 minutes, an improvement on last season's 0.22, and his 0.28 expected assisted goals (xAG) surpass last term's 0.22.

Looking at key passes, passes into the final third and passes into the penalty area, Olmo's current numbers also exceed his previous campaign averages — from 2.22 to 1.93, 3.70 to 3.63 and 3.33 to 2.15, respectively.

However, there has been a slight decline in his goal and shot-creating actions between seasons. Last term, Olmo was involved in 4.90 shot-creating actions and 0.89 goal-creating actions, which have decreased slightly to 4.42 and 0.74.

Nevertheless, these figures are not a significant slump compared to his debut season in the Spanish top flight, and they are either better than or match his averages before moving to La Liga in the summer of 2024.

Indeed, Barca's issues seem to be structural, and singling out one player appears odd, given their broader problems out of possession.