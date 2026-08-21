Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'agree deal' for 31-year-old - but there's a catch

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic over a move to Camp Nou.

The 31-year-old is a hugely experienced stopper, being capped on 79 occasions by Croatia, while he has close to 500 club career appearances to his name.

Livakovic spent time on loan with both Girona and Dinamo Zagreb from Fenerbahce last season, but he has represented the Turkish giants on 74 occasions in all competitions.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the goalkeeper's future this summer, with Barcelona said to have identified the Croatian as a leading target.

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Barcelona 'reach verbal agreement' over Livakovic deal

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga champions have reached a verbal agreement with Livakovic over a move to Camp Nou.

The report claims that Barcelona will pay an initial €2m (£1.7m) plus €2m (£1.7m) in add-ons for the goalkeeper, but he will not arrive until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona allegedly intend to loan Livakovic out for the season, with the goalkeeper then arriving as the number two to Joan Garcia next summer, after Wojciech Szczesny has departed.

Livakovic is set to spend the 2026-27 campaign on loan at another club.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has already left Barcelona this summer, with the German making a loan switch to Dutch giants Ajax at the start of August.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's summer transfer business is not finished

Barcelona have made five signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Rodri and Joao Cancelo.

Hansi Flick's side still want to sign another forward before the market closes, but a deal for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is viewed as incredibly difficult.

Barcelona will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Elche on Sunday night, before playing their gameweek one fixture against Athletic Bilbao on August 27.