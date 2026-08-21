Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for La Liga clash

Real Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a clash against Espanyol.

Los Blancos finished second in last season's La Liga table, while Espanyol were 11th, and the Catalan outfit have already opened their 2026-27 season, beating Levante 3-0 on August 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Espanyol vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga match will kick off at 8.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Espanyol vs. Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Madrid will take place at RCDE Stadium.

Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Espanyol in the corresponding fixture last term.

How to watch Espanyol vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The La Liga contest will not be available to watch on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream this clash live on Disney+.

Disney+ is available from £4.99 a month.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the DisneyPlus X account.

What is at stake for Espanyol and Real Madrid?

Espanyol have already started their new La Liga campaign, recording a 3-0 victory over Levante last time out, so the Catalan outfit will enter this match full of confidence.

Real Madrid did not feature in the opening set of fixtures due to the fact that Los Blancos had a number of players involved in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Jose Mourinho is back at the helm, and Real Madrid have made some exciting additions to their squad this summer, including Yan Diomande.

Vinicius Junior has also signed a new contract, and Los Blancos will be aiming to wrestle the La Liga title back from Barcelona this term.

Real Madrid played five times in pre-season, recording four wins, including three straight victories over Ferencvaros, Deportivo La Coruna and Schalke 04 ahead of this contest.

> Our full preview of Espanyol vs. Real Madrid can be viewed here