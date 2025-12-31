Barcelona's most expensive signings ever: Will Hansi Flick's side be active in January?

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 14:57 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:57

Barcelona experienced a relatively quiet 2025 summer transfer window, recruiting Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji to Hansi Flick's side.

The Catalan side spent €25m (£21.3m) to sign Garcia from local rivals Espanyol, although that fee is relatively low compared to some of the club's notable additions of years gone by.

Barcelona will find it difficult to boost their squad during the 2026 January transfer window due to their ongoing financial limitations.

However, there is the potential for an addition or two if players were to leave.

Barcelona have once again been incredible in the final third of the field this season, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha again two standouts for the Catalan side; Ferran Torres has also had an impressive few months, but there is no question that defensive problems have been apparent.

High-profile additions may have to wait until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but Barcelona could add a defender in the winter window.

Flick's side are again looking to challenge on all fronts in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, and they are the favourites for La Liga, but their defence would have to improve to stand a chance of winning the Champions League due to the quality of the teams in the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings of all time.

10. Dani Olmo - £47m

© Imago

From: RB Leipzig

Date: August 9, 2024

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Barcelona

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2025

La Liga (1) 2024-25

Copa del Rey (1) (2024-25)

9. Raphinha - £49.3m

From: Leeds United

Date: July 15, 2022

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (2): 2022-23, 2024-25

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2023, 2025

Copa del Rey (1) 2024-25

8. Miralem Pjanic - £51m

© Reuters

From: Juventus

Date: June 29, 2020

Age at the time: 30

Barcelona appearances: 120

Barcelona goals: 29

Honours at Barcelona

Copa del Rey (1): 2010-11

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - £59.1m

© Reuters

From: Inter Milan

Date: July 27, 2009

Age at the time: 27

Barcelona appearances: 46

Barcelona goals: 22

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (1): 2009-10

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2009, 2010

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2009

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2009

6. Luis Suarez - £69.5m

© Reuters

From: Liverpool

Date: July 11, 2014

Age at the time: 27

Barcelona appearances: 283

Barcelona goals: 198

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (4): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19

Copa del Rey (4): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2016, 2018

UEFA Champions League (1): 2014-15

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2015

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2015

5. Frenkie de Jong - £73m

© Reuters

From: Ajax

Date: July 1, 2019

Age at the time: 21

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (2): 2022-23, 2024-25

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2023, 2025

Copa del Rey (2): 2020-21, 2024-25

4. Neymar - £74.8m

© Reuters

From: Santos

Date: June 3, 2013

Age at the time: 21

Barcelona appearances: 186

Barcelona goals: 105

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (2): 2014-15, 2015-16

Spanish Super Cup (1): 2013

UEFA Champions League (1): 2014-15

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2015

Copa del Rey (3): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17

3. Antoine Griezmann - £102m

© Reuters

From: Atletico Madrid

Date: July 12, 2019

Age at the time: 28

Barcelona appearances: 102

Barcelona goals: 35

Honours at Barcelona

Copa del Rey (1): 2020-21

2. Ousmane Dembele - £114.8m

© Reuters

From: Borussia Dortmund

Date: August 28, 2017

Age at the time: 20

Barcelona appearances: 185

Barcelona goals: 40

Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2022-23

Spanish Super Cup (2): 2018, 2023

Copa del Rey (2): 2017-18, 2020-21

1. Philippe Coutinho - £114.8m

© Reuters

From: Liverpool

Date: January 6, 2018

Age at the time: 25

Barcelona appearances: 106

Barcelona goals: 26

Honours at Barcelona