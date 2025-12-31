Barcelona's most expensive signings ever: Will Hansi Flick's side be active in January?

Barcelona experienced a relatively quiet 2025 summer transfer window, recruiting Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji to Hansi Flick's side.
The Catalan side spent €25m (£21.3m) to sign Garcia from local rivals Espanyol, although that fee is relatively low compared to some of the club's notable additions of years gone by.
Barcelona will find it difficult to boost their squad during the 2026 January transfer window due to their ongoing financial limitations.
However, there is the potential for an addition or two if players were to leave.
Barcelona have once again been incredible in the final third of the field this season, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha again two standouts for the Catalan side; Ferran Torres has also had an impressive few months, but there is no question that defensive problems have been apparent.
High-profile additions may have to wait until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but Barcelona could add a defender in the winter window.
Flick's side are again looking to challenge on all fronts in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, and they are the favourites for La Liga, but their defence would have to improve to stand a chance of winning the Champions League due to the quality of the teams in the competition.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings of all time.
10. Dani Olmo - £47m
From: RB Leipzig
Date: August 9, 2024
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Barcelona
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2025
- La Liga (1) 2024-25
- Copa del Rey (1) (2024-25)
9. Raphinha - £49.3m
From: Leeds United
Date: July 15, 2022
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (2): 2022-23, 2024-25
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2023, 2025
- Copa del Rey (1) 2024-25
8. Miralem Pjanic - £51m
From: Juventus
Date: June 29, 2020
Age at the time: 30
Barcelona appearances: 120
Barcelona goals: 29
Honours at Barcelona
- Copa del Rey (1): 2010-11
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - £59.1m
From: Inter Milan
Date: July 27, 2009
Age at the time: 27
Barcelona appearances: 46
Barcelona goals: 22
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (1): 2009-10
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2009, 2010
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2009
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2009
6. Luis Suarez - £69.5m
From: Liverpool
Date: July 11, 2014
Age at the time: 27
Barcelona appearances: 283
Barcelona goals: 198
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (4): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19
- Copa del Rey (4): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2016, 2018
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2014-15
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2015
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2015
5. Frenkie de Jong - £73m
From: Ajax
Date: July 1, 2019
Age at the time: 21
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (2): 2022-23, 2024-25
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2023, 2025
- Copa del Rey (2): 2020-21, 2024-25
4. Neymar - £74.8m
From: Santos
Date: June 3, 2013
Age at the time: 21
Barcelona appearances: 186
Barcelona goals: 105
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (2): 2014-15, 2015-16
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2013
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2014-15
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2015
- Copa del Rey (3): 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17
3. Antoine Griezmann - £102m
From: Atletico Madrid
Date: July 12, 2019
Age at the time: 28
Barcelona appearances: 102
Barcelona goals: 35
Honours at Barcelona
- Copa del Rey (1): 2020-21
2. Ousmane Dembele - £114.8m
From: Borussia Dortmund
Date: August 28, 2017
Age at the time: 20
Barcelona appearances: 185
Barcelona goals: 40
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2022-23
- Spanish Super Cup (2): 2018, 2023
- Copa del Rey (2): 2017-18, 2020-21
1. Philippe Coutinho - £114.8m
From: Liverpool
Date: January 6, 2018
Age at the time: 25
Barcelona appearances: 106
Barcelona goals: 26
Honours at Barcelona
- La Liga (2): 2017-18, 2018-19
- Spanish Super Cup (1): 2018
- Copa del Rey (1): 2017-18