Barcelona lineup vs. Getafe: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team including Raphinha decision

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has a big decision to make when it comes to Raphinha for Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe at Camp Nou.

The attacker suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break, but a serious issue has been ruled out.

Raphinha is likely to be in the squad on Saturday, but it would not be a surprise to see him named on the bench given the matches that Barcelona have to come before the end of the month.

As a result, there could be a spot in the false nine for Dani Olmo.

Flick also has the option of selecting Anthony Gordon through the middle, but Olmo could be given the nod in that area of the field.

Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are both out of the La Liga contest.

However, Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia should be declared fit to take to the field for the first whistle in a double fitness boost for the reigning champions.

Gerard Martin is likely to feature in the middle of the defence due to Christensen's absence, while Xavi Espart is expected to be given the nod over Joao Cancelo and Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon