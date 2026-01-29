Barcelona lineup vs. Elche: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga showdown

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:58

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make two changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Elche.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 success over Copenhagen in the Champions League, which secured a spot in the round of 16.

Ferran Torres made his return from injury off the bench against Copenhagen, and the Spain international is now expected to replace Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward.

There is also set to be a change in the middle of midfield, with Frenkie de Jong, who missed out in the Champions League through suspension, likely to replace Dani OImo.

Marcus Rashford scored off the bench against Copenhagen and is another option, but the on-loan Manchester United attacker is expected to remain among the substitutes for the first whistle.

Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) will miss the match through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres