Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team in La Liga contest, including double injury boost

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 07:19 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 07:19

Barcelona are expected to have both Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia available for Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.

Both players were forced off during the 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League last time out, and there had been fears that the pair could be sidelined until after the upcoming international break.

However, it is understood that the duo have been cleared to be involved on Sunday.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) will miss the match for Barcelona.

Gavi should again be involved off the bench for the Catalan outfit, having made his long-awaited return as a substitute against Sevilla in the team's last league match.

Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo are among the options for change, and head coach Hansi Flick will certainly consider shuffling his pack.

However, Barcelona will have had a decent amount of recovery time from Wednesday's match, and it is their final game ahead of the international break.

As a result, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha should again be the three behind Robert Lewandowski, who struck a brace against Newcastle last time out.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski