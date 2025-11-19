Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan giants recorded a 4-2 win over Celta Vigo before the November international break, with the result leaving them second in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Athletic, who are seventh in the division, boasting 17 points from 12 matches.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic)

Raphinha has been dealing with a hamstring problem which has taken longer than expected to heal - the Brazilian was initially expected back for El Clasico, before being ruled out at the final moment, but he is now back in full training and is set to be in the squad against Athletic on Saturday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic)

Barcelona have been without Garcia since the end of September, with the Spaniard undergoing a knee operation, but he is back in training and is expected to return against Athletic.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year, but he is now back in training.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Pedri

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Chelsea)

Pedri has recently been absent due to a muscular problem, and the Spaniard will again miss out this weekend, but he could potentially return against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic)

Yamal is now back in training after undergoing a groin procedure which saw him miss out for Spain during the November international break, and the attacker is set to feature against Athletic.

Marc Casado

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic)

Casado felt pain in his groin ahead of the clash with Celta last time out, which saw him miss the contest, but the midfielder is expected to be cleared to take on Athletic this weekend.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Chelsea)

Barcelona will be missing De Jong on Saturday through suspension, with the Netherlands international sent off in the clash against Celta before the November international break.

