Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Celta are 12th, picking up 13 points from their opening 11 matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona being played?

The contest will take place at Celta's home stadium, the Balaidos Stadium.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 La Liga campaign finished in a 2-2 draw, with Barcelona's last success in the stadium proving to be a 2-1 win in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Celta's last home win over Barcelona was a 2-1 victory in June 2023.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Celta and Barcelona will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona: What's the story?

Barcelona will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League, and the team's defensive issues were once again on full display in that contest.

Flick's side were 3-1 winners over Elche in La Liga last time out, though, and it is absolutely vital that the reigning champions continue to pick up victories in Spain's top flight due to Real Madrid's form.

Celta have been the draw specialists in La Liga this season, sharing the points in seven of their 11 league games, suffering only two defeats in the process.

However, the Sky Blues are on a four-game winning run in all competitions, including victories in their last two in the league, so the home side will enter this match full of confidence.

