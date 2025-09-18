Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe.

Barcelona will be aiming to post their fourth La Liga win of the season when they host Getafe on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are third in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from four matches, while Getafe are fourth, with the capital side picking up nine points from their first four games of the campaign.

What time does Barcelona vs. Getafe kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Getafe being played?

The match will once again take place at Johan Cruyff Stadium, which only has a capacity of 6,000.

Barcelona had hoped to have moved back into their new Camp Nou stadium, but the date has again been pushed back, potentially until the end of September.

Flick's side hosted Valencia at Johan Cruyff Stadium last weekend, and they recorded a 6-0 win over Los Che.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Getafe in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Premier Sports 1 is available on Sky Channel 412 and Virgin Channel 551.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Getafe?

Barcelona could be five points behind Real Madrid by the time that this match kicks off, so there will be pressure on the Catalan side to pick up another victory in their fifth game of the campaign.

Getafe, though, are set to provide tough opponents, as the capital side have been impressive this season, winning three of their four matches to collect nine points, which has left them fourth in the table.

Barcelona have won 30 of their previous 44 matches against Getafe, suffering only four defeats, but four of the last seven meetings between the two sides have finished level, including a 1-1 in their last meeting in January 2025.

