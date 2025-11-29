Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 29 Nov 2025 16:34 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 22:18

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against title rivals Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are third in the division, three points off the summit.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

Atletico will visit Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, with the Catalan giants returning to their renovated ground against Athletic Bilbao on November 22.

The corresponding match last season took place at Barcelona's temporary home of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and it was Atletico that recorded a 2-1 victory, with Alexander Sorloth netting a last-gasp winner for the La Liga champions.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: What's the story?

Barcelona moved to the top of the La Liga table on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a 3-1 home success over Alaves, although they would drop back down to second should Real Madrid manage to beat Girona on Sunday night.

Atletico, meanwhile, moved into third with a 2-0 success over Real Oviedo in gameweek 14, and Diego Simeone's side are only three points off the summit at this stage.

Make no mistake about it, Atletico are in a title race at this stage of the season, and the Red and Whites are also in excellent form, winning each of their last seven matches in all competitions.

A victory at Camp Nou on Tuesday would send out a real statement, but Barcelona have won seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams in all competitions, including the last two.