Gabriel Jesus passes first Barcelona test as Raphinha stand-in

Gabriel Jesus marked his first Barcelona start with a goal against Getafe, but the most encouraging part of his performance for Hansi Flick may have been how closely his work without the ball resembled that of injured captain Raphinha.

Just over a month after leaving Arsenal for Barcelona, Jesus was handed his first start for the Catalan giants in Saturday's 3-0 La Liga victory at Camp Nou.

Raphinha's thigh problem created the opening, with Flick losing the player who had contributed 14 goals during Barcelona's extraordinary start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Jesus had previously made only four substitute appearances following his £8.6m move from Arsenal, scoring twice despite his limited opportunities.

Flick had praised the 29-year-old's improvement and adaptation ahead of the Getafe match, insisting that his performances in training had convinced him that the Brazilian was ready for a larger role.

His first start offered immediate evidence to support that judgement.

Jesus scored Barcelona's second goal on the half-hour mark, but the move began with the sort of aggressive pressing that has become fundamental to Flick's team.

?? Gabriel Jesus - career stats: ⚽️ 177 goals ? 88 assists ? 15 trophies ? Olympic gold medallist ? Gabriel Jesus ? Getafe: ⚽️ 1 goal ? 2 chances created ? 2/2 successful dribbles ?️ 3 tackles ? 6 recoveries ? 6/8 aerial duels won Icon! ? https://t.co/poykga9LYC — Drizzy Ozzy (@LilDriz23668444) October 10, 2026

Jesus produces Raphinha-like moment in first Barcelona start

Rather than waiting for service inside the penalty area, Jesus pressured Getafe's attempts to play out from defence, intercepted possession high up the pitch and drove into the box before finishing across goalkeeper David Soria.

It was his third Barcelona goal - and remarkably, the club's official website noted that his first three shots on target since joining have all ended in the net.

The significance of the goal went beyond that efficiency.

Raphinha's value to Flick has never been limited to his attacking numbers. The Brazil international sets the tone for Barcelona's pressing, repeatedly chasing defenders, closing passing lanes and helping the team win possession close to the opposition goal.

Against Getafe, Jesus demonstrated that he can provide some of the same behaviours.

The former Manchester City forward regularly dropped away from the centre-forward position, moved into wider areas and contributed defensively when Barcelona lost possession.

Alongside Anthony Gordon, who opened the scoring inside two minutes, Jesus helped prevent Getafe from settling into the deep defensive structure which has frustrated stronger opponents in the past.

Barcelona's relentless pressure kept the visitors pinned inside their own half for long periods, while Jules Kounde eventually added the third goal after the interval.

The result extended Barcelona's perfect La Liga record to eight wins from eight, equalling the club's best-ever start to a league season.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arsenal exit already looks very different five weeks later

For Jesus, however, the individual significance was difficult to ignore.

His final weeks at Arsenal had been defined by uncertainty over his role under Mikel Arteta, with the striker falling down the attacking hierarchy before Barcelona identified him as a relatively inexpensive market opportunity. Jesus also made a significant financial sacrifice in order to complete the move.

He arrived primarily to provide depth after changes to Flick's forward options rather than as an automatic starter.

Five weeks later, an injury to Barcelona's most productive attacker has already forced that squad depth to be tested.

Jesus's response was not merely to score.

He showed that Flick does not necessarily have to abandon the aggressive defensive principles normally embodied by Raphinha when rotating his attack.

There are obvious limits to the comparison.

Raphinha remains Barcelona's captain, leading scorer and an automatic starter when fit, while one impressive appearance against Getafe is not enough to suggest that Jesus has fundamentally changed the hierarchy.

But the Brazilian has now scored three goals from a very small body of minutes and, more importantly for Flick, appears increasingly comfortable with the demands of Barcelona's system.

His opportunity may continue immediately.

Raphinha is also unavailable for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Galatasaray, giving Jesus a realistic chance of retaining his place for a considerably different test away from home.

When Barcelona signed him from Arsenal, Jesus appeared to be a low-cost solution for rotation rather than a player expected to carry major responsibility. His departure had even prompted a surprised response from Arteta when the circumstances surrounding his Arsenal exit were discussed.

His first start has not changed that status overnight.

It has, however, shown that when Flick needs someone to occupy Raphinha's place on the team sheet, Jesus may be capable of replacing more than just his position.