Barcelona news: Major update on Hansi Flick’s future as head coach from president Joan Laporta

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 13:01

Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that head coach Hansi Flick is expected to extend his contract at the club.

The 61-year-old will soon be entering the final year of his current contract at Camp Nou and recent reports from Spain have suggested that talks have been held with his agent, Pini Zahavi, and sporting director Deco over a new deal.

Uncertainty over Flick’s long-term future briefly surfaced prior to Barcelona’s presidential election on Sunday, when Laporta won 68% of the vote to fend off competition from challenger Victor Font.

However, Laporta’s re-election comes as a huge boost for Flick, who is rated highly by Barca’s hierarchy and is set to be rewarded for implementing “extremely high standards” and respecting the club’s “genuine style of football”.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet RAC1 about Flick’s future, Laporta said: ”We want to renew [Flick's] contract until 2028, giving him a year’s grace period each year.

“He’s in favour, and we’ll announce the agreement shortly because he’s very happy here. It’s a decision made by Hansi, [Rafael] Yuste and Deco.

© Imago

Flick set to extend Barcelona contract until 2028

“Flick has contributed, while respecting our genuine style of football, the qualities of a disciplined person with extremely high standards.

“He’s made the team function well again with the same players. He explains things clearly and addresses all questions. His sincerity in explaining the footballing model, his way of working, and his expressive gestures... He has a group discipline and footballing vision that the Barcelona fans accept.

“It would demonstrate stability and that we’re winning. I think it’s possible he’ll stay with Barca for another five years. He’s a young man, with a lot of energy, and he’s happy in the city.”

Laporta is also keen for Deco to remain in his post as sporting director, adding: “I would very much like to renew his contract. This rapport with Flick is very important. They know a lot about football.

“I hope Deco wants to continue. He’s a reserved, introverted person, happy with his work, he suffers a lot, he has a strong character. They get along very well and respect each other as people.”

© Iconsport

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reign in numbers

Following a successful spell as Bayern Munich boss and a stint in charge of the Germany national team, Flick succeeded Xavi as Barcelona head coach in the summer of 2024.

The Heidelberg-born boss has overseen 104 games in charge of the Catalan giants across all competitions and boasts an impressive 75% win ratio (W78 D10 L16).

Barcelona have scored a total of 296 goals while playing an attack-minded brand of football under Flick, who has already won four trophies during his time at Camp Nou and is hoping to life more this season.

Flick steered Barca to the La Liga title last season, finishing four points clear of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, before completing the domestic double by winning the Copa del Rey, beating Los Blancos 3-2 after extra time in the final.

The German has also celebrated success in the Supercopa de Espana twice, and he is now aiming to win two more trophies with Barcelona, who remain on course to defend their La Liga title and are competing in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.