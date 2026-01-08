Barcelona injury news: Lamine Yamal update provided after Spanish Super Cup semi-final decision

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 09:53

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has explained why Lamine Yamal was absent from his starting side for Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final with Athletic Bilbao.

Yamal's participation in the last-four fixture was in doubt when it was revealed that he was unable to train alongside his teammates on Tuesday.

The Spain international was not named in the starting XI against Athletic, with Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Roony Bardghji featuring as the attacking trio behind Ferran Torres.

The front four all scored in the 5-0 win over Athletic, and Yamal did not feature until the 72nd minute of the fixture, being introduced in place of Bardghji.

Flick has revealed that Yamal had been "feeling a bit off" in the days leading up to the semi-final, so the decision was made for him to be left out of the starting team.

Yamal was left out of Barcelona's starting side against Athletic

“He’s been feeling a bit off the last few days, couldn’t train, and that’s why he wasn’t in the starting lineup. But he’s fine," Flick told reporters.

Ahead of the match, the Barcelona boss said: “I have spoken with Lamine after lunch and he is fine. If we need him, he will be able to play."

Flick now has a big decision to make for Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final, and it remains to be seen whether Yamal is introduced back into the XI.

The 18-year-old has again been in excellent form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Yamal has struggled with a groin issue this season

Yamal has struggled with a chronic groin problem this season, which is often referred to as athletic pubalgia or a sports hernia.

The issue has caused the Spain international to miss five matches for Barcelona in 2025-26, and it will need to be managed throughout the campaign, as it is an overuse injury which worsens without proper rest.

Yamal will be aiming to help Barcelona enjoy a successful end to the 2025-26 campaign before switching his attention to the World Cup.