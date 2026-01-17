Barcelona boss Hansi Flick discusses Marcus Rashford's future, Raphinha's fitness ahead of La Liga clash with Real Sociedad

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 16:25 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 16:28

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha is a doubt for Sunday's La Liga contest with Real Sociedad.

The Brazil international was absent from Saturday's training session, sparking fears that he was dealing with an injury which could rule him out of the clash with Real Sociedad.

Flick was questioned on the situation during his pre-match press conference and confirmed that the 29-year-old is regarded as a doubt for the league fixture.

“Yes, he’s having problems after a knock, and we’ll see what we decide and whether he plays or rests tomorrow," the Barcelona boss told reporters.

Raphinha has again been an important player for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Raphinha emerges as a doubt for Barcelona contest

Barcelona will again be looking to move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table when they tackle Real Sociedad.

The gap was cut to one point on Saturday afternoon when Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0.

“They have more confidence after two wins and a draw. I know the German coach, and he has given them more confidence. We’re back in the league, and we want to win," said Flick when asked about Real Sociedad.

Flick was also quizzed on Marcus Rashford, with the Catalan outfit having the option to sign the Manchester United attacker on a permanent basis this summer.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Flick addresses Rashford's situation at Barcelona

Barcelona will have to pay €30m (£26m) to activate the deal, but there have been claims that the club are holding talks with Man United over the possibility of reducing the fee.

However, the Red Devils are said to be holding firm, as Rashford's stock has risen again due to his form this season, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists in 28 appearances.

“His performances have been good so far, but it’s something we need to manage with Deco and the club. We still have plenty of time, months ahead. Marcus is a top player, and we appreciate his situation. We are Barca, and we are one of the best in the world," Flick told reporters when questioned on Rashford.

“It’s like what I say about the players from La Masia. We give them the opportunity to play and trust them. If you want to play for Barca, we’ll be 100% behind you. That’s what I want to see from other players.”

An injury for Raphinha would open the door for Rashford to start against Real Sociedad on Sunday, although a decision on the former will not be made until Sunday morning.