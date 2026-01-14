Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford's proposed Barcelona move this summer 'not straightforward'

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 09:45

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford during this summer's transfer window.

The England international joined Barcelona on loan from Man United last summer, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 27 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford on a permanent basis for €30m (£26m) this summer, but according to talkSPORT, the La Liga outfit are not currently willing to pay that amount.

The report claims that the club are exploring 'more economical options' - one of which could see Rashford spend another season on loan at the Catalan outfit before joining on a permanent basis at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Man United are said to be looking to sell this summer and believe that €30m (£26m) is a fair price considering Rashford's performances for Barcelona.

© Imago

Barcelona 'open talks' with Man United over Rashford move

The La Liga champions are believed to be willing to hand the attacker a deal until June 2029.

European football expert Andy Brassell has told talkSPORT: "I do think he's probably the most sensible financial deal out there. He's maybe the cheapest financial deal out there. They may even loan him for an extra year.

"He's taken a fair hit on his wages and if United are keen on moving him on permanently and if something can be worked out, it feels like one of the best deals out there for Barcelona because they know he works there already. There's not as much risk as there would be buying a player fresh.

"I think if they go out there and try and buy someone of Marcus Rashford's quality on the open market, it's going to be a heck of a lot more expensive.

"We've got to bear in mind as well that next season, they'll probably, almost certainly, have Robert Lewandowski's wages off the books."

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Man United 'not planning' Rashford return