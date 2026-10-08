Barcelona vs. Getafe: Raphinha fitness update 'issued' ahead of La Liga contest

Raphinha reportedly trained away from his Barcelona teammates on Thursday, with the club being careful when it comes to the attacker's fitness.

The 29-year-old has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season, coming up with 14 goals and three assists in eight appearances for the Catalan outfit in all competitions.

However, alarm bells were raised at Barcelona when he suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break.

Subsequent tests ruled out a serious issue for the South American.

However, it remains to be seen whether he is involved in Barcelona's La Liga contest with Getafe on Saturday, with the Catalan outfit understandably being cautious.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Raphinha 'trains individually' ahead of Barcelona vs. Getafe

According to SPORT, Raphinha trained away from his teammates on Thursday, remaining in the gym to undergo individual work.

The report claims that Barcelona's coaching staff had discussed the idea of Raphinha being involved in Thursday's session but ultimately made the call to give him extra recovery time.

Even if Raphinha trains on Friday and is declared fit by head coach Hansi Flick during his press conference, then it would not be a surprise to see him start on the bench.

Such a decision would potentially open the door for Dani Olmo to play as a false nine, although Anthony Gordon and Gabriel Jesus are also options through the middle.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Which other Barcelona players are injured?

Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are out of the La Liga contest this weekend.

However, Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia should be declared fit to take to the field for the first whistle, with Flick expected to confirm the double boost during his press conference.

Barcelona have won all seven of their matches in Spain's top flight this season and currently sit at the top of the La Liga table on 21 points.