Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Lamine Yamal injury update issued ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is fit to start Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Yamal was a second-half substitute against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the competition, having not been fit enough to start the last-four game due to a physical issue.

The 18-year-old has been able to train alongside his teammates ahead of El Clasico, though, and he is now in line to feature from the first whistle.

“Yes, all the players are ready to be on the team. It’s great to have them all with us," Flick told reporters during his pre-match press conference when asked about the fitness of his squad.

Yamal could replace Roony Bardghji in the starting side, and that may be the only change from the team that took to the field for the first whistle against Athletic.

Yamal has been in strong form for Barcelona this season, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona will again be without the services of Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (unspecified) and Andreas Christensen (knee) due to injury, but the squad is otherwise in excellent shape for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

“I was very pleased with Wednesday’s performance. But we also have other options. Frenkie [De Jong] and Eric [Garcia] can play. Gerard [Martin] is having a fantastic season," the manager added.

"Today we have our final training session; we’ll see what we need. Everyone is available. We’ll decide then.

“First of all, I think everyone values ​​being in a final against Real Madrid. It’s a Clasico and we can win a title.

"Against Athletic, we played as a team, as a unit. That’s what I want to see. We want to show it on the pitch; that’s the most important thing.

“Real Madrid has a fantastic team, but so do we. Everyone wants to win the title. Everyone will be watching the game. That’s what we have to focus on. Our responsibility is to enjoy ourselves and make sure our fans enjoy themselves too.

“A final is a final. A match against Real Madrid is completely different. Everyone wants to see El Clasico.

“We’ll try to give our best performance. We don’t listen to these things. The important thing is to be ready tomorrow. We’re focused on that. We’re confident and we believe we can win.”

“We’re Barcelona and we want to win everything. That’s what’s important. What I see is that my team is very focused. It’s a long road to the end of the season. Tomorrow we play against one of the best teams in the world and we have to show how good we are.”

Barcelona will enter the match off the back of a run of nine straight wins in all competitions, while they have not lost a domestic game since the end of October, with that defeat coming against Real Madrid in La Liga.