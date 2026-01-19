Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Slavia Prague: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 11:06 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 11:39

Barcelona will resume their Champions League league stage campaign against Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants are currently 15th in the Champions League table, boasting 10 points from their six matches, which has left them two points off the automatic qualification spots for the knockout round of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Slavia Prague, who are down in 33rd spot in the division.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Slavia Prague)

Raphinha missed the 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday due to a thigh issue, but the Brazilian is expected to be back in the fold for the game with Slavia Prague.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Vicente Vidal Fernandez

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 25 (vs. Real Oviedo)

Yamal picked up a third booking in the league stage against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, and the Spain international is therefore suspended for the European clash with Slavia Prague.