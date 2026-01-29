Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Elche: Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:28

Barcelona will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Elche on Saturday night.

The Catalan outfit are first in the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with the duo currently involved in a fierce battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Elche, who occupy 11th spot in the top flight.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the recent Champions League clash with Slavia Prague and is facing another three weeks or so on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match, with Frenkie de Jong set to return to the squad after being banned against Copenhagen in the Champions League.