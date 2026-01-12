Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Racing de Santander: Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Andreas Christensen updates

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 19:08 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 19:09

Barcelona will travel to El Sardinero for Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Segunda Division leaders Racing de Santander.

The Blaugrana will head into the cup game in celebratory mood after beating rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final - a result that proved to be Xabi Alonso's final game in charge of Los Blancos.

For Hansi Flick's side, the narrow victory enabled them to retain the trophy and extend their winning run to 10 competitive matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of the cup meeting with Racing, who beat Villarreal in the previous round.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi is continuing to work on his rehabilitation from knee surgery. The midfielder, who has not played since August, is aiming to return to action by March at the latest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is expected to miss the rest of the season after he sustained a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session in December.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

De Jong was sent off in stoppage time of Sunday's final against Real Madrid. The Dutchman made a sliding challenge on Kylian Mbappe, with the studs of his left boot making contact with the Frenchman's left leg. As a result of the dismissal, the midfielder will serve a one-match ban that rules him out of Wednesday's cup tie.