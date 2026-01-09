Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for El Clasico including Kylian Mbappe decision

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 13:53 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 13:56

Real Madrid are set to welcome Kylian Mbappe back into their starting side for Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

Mbappe has missed Real Madrid's last two matches, including the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, due to a knee injury which he suffered last week.

The France international was not expected to be back for the final of the Spanish Super Cup, but Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso said on Thursday that the attacker was heading to Saudi Arabia to be involved in El Clasico.

Mbappe is expected to replace Gonzalo Garcia in the final third of the field.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Brahim Diaz (AFCON) are absent, while Rodrygo (knock), Antonio Rudiger (knee) and Raul Asencio (thigh) need to be assessed after picking up issues against Atletico.

Rudiger is in the most danger of missing out, but Rodrygo and Asencio should be cleared to feature, while Dean Huijsen is available again after an injury of his own and should start.

Eduardo Camavinga should also keep hold of his starting midfield role against Barcelona.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

