Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Catalan giants including Lamine Yamal decision

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 13:53 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 13:55

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to bring Lamine Yamal back into his starting side for Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Yamal was not in the starting XI against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday night, having struggled with a physical issue in the build-up to the match.

The teenager was introduced in the second half, though, and having come through unscathed, he is set to be in the starting team for El Clasico this weekend.

Roony Bardghji was on the scoresheet against Athletic, but the youngster is expected to be the player to make way in the final third of the field.

Barcelona could otherwise be unchanged from the semi-final, as Flick was able to make changes in the second half, with the Catalan side five goals ahead in the 52nd minute.

The La Liga leaders will again be without the services of Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (unspecified) and Andreas Christensen (knee) due to injury.

However, Flick's side are otherwise in strong shape for the showdown with Real Madrid.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin; F Torres

> Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up