Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Spanish Super Cup final

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 21:28 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 21:30

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

The Catalan giants beat Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the competition's first semi-final on Wednesday, before Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid 24 hours later.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The Spanish Super Cup clash will kick off at 7pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, North of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

One of the biggest stadiums in Asia, it is expected to be a venue for the 2034 World Cup and has a seating capacity of 63,241.

Both semi-finals also took place in the stadium, with Barcelona putting in a stunning performance to record a five-goal win over Athletic, before Real Madrid won the Madrid derby 2-1 against Atletico to secure a spot in the final.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Spanish Super Cup final will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Here we go again.

The last three Spanish Super Cup finals have been contested between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and last year's showpiece event brought a 5-2 success for Barcelona.

Los Blancos managed to record a big victory in the 2024 final, though, running out 4-1 winners.

The fact that Barcelona will have had an extra 24 hours of rest could be crucial, while Real Madrid also had a much more testing game than their rivals, who were four goals ahead at the interval against Athletic.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will view La Liga and the Champions League as more important than the Spanish Super Cup, but it is a chance to strike a blow to a major rival.

The fact that Kylian Mbappe is absent for Real Madrid could be crucial, but Barcelona's star player Lamine Yamal is not currently in full flow due to a recent physical issue.