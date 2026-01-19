Barcelona lineup vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted XI for Catalan giants in Champions League showdown including Lamine Yamal, Raphinha decisions

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 12:54

Barcelona will have to work around the absence of Lamine Yamal for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Slavia Prague.

Yamal picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's last match in the competition against Eintracht Frankfurt and will therefore sit this fixture out through suspension.

Barcelona are also sweating on the fitness of another key attacker in the shape of Raphinha, with the Brazilian missing out against Real Sociedad on Sunday due to a thigh issue.

Raphinha's injury has been described as 'minor', though, and the expectation is that the forward will be back in the starting XI on Wednesday night.

As well as Yamal, Gavi (knee) and Andreas Christensen (knee) are definitely out of the match.

Robert Lewandowski is an option when it comes to the centre-forward spot, but the expectation is that Ferran Torres will continue through the middle.

Marcus Rashford could be the player to benefit from Yamal's absence, with Raphinha potentially featuring as the number 10, allowing Fermin Lopez to drift wider in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Fermin, Raphinha, Rashford; F Torres