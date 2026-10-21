Barcelona's Anthony Gordon criticised by Spanish media for "disorientated" performance vs. PSG

Anthony Gordon was unable to inspire Barcelona to a win in Tuesday's Champions League contest with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Hansi Flick's side entered the match off the back of an 11-game winning run in all competitions, but they were beaten 4-2 by Luis Enrique's side in Paris.

Gordon played the full 90 minutes against PSG, but the England international found it difficult to make his mark.

The 25-year-old has scored twice and registered five appearances for Barcelona since his arrival at Camp Nou, but this was not one of his better performances.

Gordon has faced criticism in the Spanish media for his display in the European affair.

? Anthony Gordon: “PSG deserved to win. They have been the team to beat in the last two years and they still are”. “We have to be better. We have to become the team to beat”. https://t.co/JyfqPGliyd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

What did Spanish media say about Gordon's performance?

Goal.com Espana said that Gordon "lacked precision" in vital moments in Paris, with the website giving him an underwhelming rating of 6/10.

El Desmarque also handed Gordon a rating of 6/10 and criticised his defending which led to PSG scoring their second of the match through Lucas Hernandez.

Mundo Deportivo gave Gordon a rating of 1/3 and also mentioned his struggles in the physical duel with Hernandez which saw the French side score a second at a key stage of the match.

La Vanguardia called Gordon "disorientated" and focused on his struggles when it came to making the right decision in the final third of the field.

Lucas Hernández heads PSG back into the lead against Barcelona! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/FhHMcqIMmy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

What did Gordon say about his own performance vs. PSG?

Gordon delivered an honest assessment of his own performance after the match, admitting that he was far from his best in the French capital.

When asked whether he prefers to play down the left or through the middle, Gordon told TNT Sports: "I like playing in both positions because they offer different things. I really like both positions.

"Ultimately, I didn't think my performance was great tonight. I've got a lot of individual work to do because on these nights, I really want to perform and I don't think tonight I was at my best."

Gordon also said that PSG are "still the team to beat".

"I think we can take great positives, because we played well. It was a competitive spectacle, but we've still got work to do and that's a good position [to be in]," said the Englishman.

"They've been the best for two years, they're still the team to beat, and we need to take from this that we need to do enough work, analyse this game, and try and become the team that needs to be beaten."

Gordon is now preparing for his first taste of El Clasico, as Barcelona will welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday evening in Spain's top flight.