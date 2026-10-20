Barcelona create history in Champions League blockbuster with holders Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona created a unique piece of history on Tuesday evening when their starting XI for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed.

The Catalan outfit's 11-game winning run in all competitions this season is under serious threat in Paris, with Desire Doue's long-range strike handing PSG the lead at the interval.

Both teams have suffered injury problems in the opening 45 minutes, with Ousmane Dembele forced off for PSG, and he was then followed by Barcelona's Dani Olmo.

It did appear that an entertaining first half would finish goalless, but Doue's effort is the difference between the two teams at this stage of proceedings.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick made the decision to rest Rodri from the start in Paris, which opened up a spot in midfield for Marc Bernal.

4 - Barcelona are the first team in UEFA Champions League history to start four teenagers in a game against the reigning champions. Baptism. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2026

Barcelona's winning run is under threat against PSG

History was created by Flick on Tuesday, as Barcelona became the first team in Champions League history to start four teenagers in a game against the reigning champions.

Bernal, 19, was included alongside Pau Cubarsi, 19, and Xavi Espart, 19, while as expected, there was also a spot in the final third of the field for Lamine Yamal, 19.

Barcelona have been exceptional this season, posting 11 straight victories, including their first two fixtures in the 2026-27 Champions League league stage.

A defeat in Paris would not be the ideal preparation for what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash with Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday night.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday

Gerard Martin overcame an injury to start against PSG, but Barcelona do currently have selection issues at the back, with Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia on the sidelines due to injury problems.

Frenkie de Jong's recent return from injury has given Flick another option in the middle, but Olmo could now be facing a spell on the sidelines.