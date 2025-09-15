Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Newcastle United.

Barcelona will be aiming to make the perfect start to their 2025-26 Champions League campaign when they open their league stage against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The Catalan outfit, who were six-goal winners over Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, reached the semi-finals of last season's European Cup, losing a thrilling last-four contest with Inter Milan.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Newcastle, who will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Newcastle)

Barcelona were missing De Jong on Sunday, with the 28-year-old picking up a muscular injury while on international duty with the Netherlands, and he is also a doubt for the Champions League clash with Newcastle.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona will again be missing Balde on Thursday due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training earlier this month, and the defender could be on the sidelines until October.

Gavi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently concerned by a knee injury for Gavi, with an operation not ruled out at this stage, but for now, the midfielder will spend time in the treatment room until the pain has subsided.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Newcastle)

Barcelona were missing Yamal on Sunday due to a groin problem, and he is also a major doubt for the European fixture with Newcastle; a final decision on the Spaniard is unlikely to be made until Wednesday.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the Champions League clash.

