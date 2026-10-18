Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. PSG: Jules Kounde, Gabriel Jesus, Gerard Martin latest

Seeking a sensational 12th win from 12 games in all competitions this season, Barcelona test their mettle against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's side have scored nine goals in their opening European successes over Feyenoord and Galatasaray, thumping the latter 4-1 away from home on matchday two.

The highest scorers in Europe's top five leagues continued their exemplary attacking run over the weekend too, continuing their La Liga title defence with a 5-2 battering of Real Betis.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with PSG, the only team sitting above them in the league-phase table.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 20 (vs. PSG)

Gabriel Jesus limped off in the second half of Barca's win over Betis, and while there is no major concern surrounding the Brazilian, Raphinha is likely set for a recall to the number nine spot this week.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Real Madrid)

Jules Kounde sustained a small blow to the ankle against Betis, which has ruled him out of this game and may jeopardise his involvement in El Clasico too.

Gerard Martin

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 20 (vs. PSG)

Likewise, Gerard Martin suffered an ankle twist last time out, but the defender should be given the all-clear to start this one.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

The fourth and biggest fresh concern for Flick, Eric Garcia hurt his thigh in the 5-2 win over Betis and could be absent until after the next international break.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Young attacker Roony Bardghji is on the long road to recovery from a torn ACL, which will sideline him for several more months.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)

Andreas Christensen has missed Barca's last three matches with a thigh injury, and the Dane is not anticipated to return before the end of the month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.