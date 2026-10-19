Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their 100% start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The La Liga champions have won all 11 of their matches in all competitions this season but will now be coming up against the champions of Europe for the last two seasons.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Barcelona kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is PSG vs. Barcelona being played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona will be played at the French outfit's home ground of Parc des Princes.

The two teams last met in the stadium in the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 competition, with Barcelona recording a 3-2 victory in the first leg, but PSG incredibly won the second leg 4-1 to reach the semi-finals.

How to watch PSG vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 9.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for PSG and Barcelona?

What a fixture this is on paper.

Barcelona have been utterly sensational this season, with the Catalan outfit looking to be the outstanding team in world football at this moment in time, winning each of their opening 11 matches of the 2026-27 campaign, scoring freely.

However, this will be Barcelona's biggest test of the campaign, as they come up against the reigning European champions PSG.

PSG are currently top of the Champions League table on six points, while Barcelona are second on six points, and it would not be a surprise to see these two teams at the top of the division come the end of the league stage.

The pair last locked horns in the league stage of the 2025-26 Champions League, with PSG recording a 2-1 victory on that occasion.

> Our full preview of PSG vs. Barcelona can be viewed here